PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. This represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

NYSE:TOL opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

