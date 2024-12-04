PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

