PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $442,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,690,000 after purchasing an additional 358,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,337.41. The trade was a 33.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,427.56. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,675. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

