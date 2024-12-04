PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,722,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,537,000 after buying an additional 337,416 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,971,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,775,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

