PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $698,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 290,510 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 60.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 81,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

TECH stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

