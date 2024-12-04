Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $811.89 Million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $811.89 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,194.90 or 0.99872103 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,987.81 or 0.99657098 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,854,844 tokens. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,854,844.181671. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 1.25852401 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $839,031,310.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

