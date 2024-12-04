Penn Mutual Asset Management Raises Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Penn Mutual Asset Management boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers comprises approximately 1.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management owned about 0.18% of Calavo Growers worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $490.21 million, a P/E ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Calavo Growers Increases Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.