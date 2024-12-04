Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,361 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.84% of Performant Financial worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,065,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Performant Financial by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Performant Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

PFMT opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.35.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Performant Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Performant Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

