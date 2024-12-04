Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,204.50 ($15.26) and last traded at GBX 1,216.74 ($15.42), with a volume of 2928799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,258 ($15.94).

Persimmon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,483.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,506.26.

Insider Transactions at Persimmon

In other Persimmon news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.07), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($125,483.59). Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

