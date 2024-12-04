Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires Shares of 25,662 AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,662 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,304 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 878,717 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,251,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 768,363 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,504.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 391,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 367,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 297.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 4.3 %
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.
AngloGold Ashanti Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
