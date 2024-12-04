Petrus Trust Company LTA Boosts Stock Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,338 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in VTEX were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VTEX by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 315,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VTEX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 338,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in VTEX by 12.9% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 726,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

