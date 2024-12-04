Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys New Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,520. The trade was a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $347.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $354.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

