Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 0.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,995,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

