Petrus Trust Company LTA Lowers Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,591,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,076 shares during the period. Perimeter Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.93. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This represents a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,969.28. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

