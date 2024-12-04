Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $21.22. Pharvaris shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 21,188 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Up 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 35.9% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.