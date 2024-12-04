Phase 2 Partners LLC Lowers Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Phase 2 Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,965 shares during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance makes up approximately 4.6% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Willis Lease Finance worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $15,005,241.45. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $97,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,280. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,212. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.09. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $235.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

