Phase 2 Partners LLC Sells 89,490 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Phase 2 Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,490 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $393,594.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,469.74. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,696.86. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Z

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.