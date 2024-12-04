Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires New Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,449,000. Hovnanian Enterprises accounts for about 2.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 89.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $196.74 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average of $180.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 123 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.13, for a total transaction of $27,075.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,450.28. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $109,253.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,539.75. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $5,158,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

