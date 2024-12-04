Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Grows Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.0% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,681,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,035,000 after acquiring an additional 420,019 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 618,625 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 1,158,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 449,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 564,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

