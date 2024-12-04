Philosophy Capital Management LLC Sells 119,056 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 119,056 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up 1.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Pathward Financial worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

CASH stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $777,306.40. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

