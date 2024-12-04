Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.33), with a volume of 735891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.50 ($4.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.78) target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of £295.80 million, a PE ratio of 553.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 329.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.36.

In related news, insider Nikki Flanders purchased 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.44 ($25,121.27). Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,404.07). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,212 shares of company stock worth $13,215,894. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

