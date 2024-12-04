Pingora Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pingora Partners LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $902.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $385.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $908.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $780.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.