Pingora Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pingora Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

