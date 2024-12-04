Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

