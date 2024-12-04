Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 871,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,762,000 after acquiring an additional 85,707 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

IBM stock opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $157.88 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

