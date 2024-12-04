Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MAV opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.10.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
