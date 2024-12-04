Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

