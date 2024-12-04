Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 58089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLYA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.
