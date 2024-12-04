Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Separately, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth $93,904,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at MBX Biosciences

In other news, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. This represents a 16.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This represents a 15.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MBX opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

MBX Biosciences Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

