Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $296,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 414.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

