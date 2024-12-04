Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 27.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 1,864.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,235. The trade was a 20.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,657.62. This trade represents a 14.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $245,813. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Stock Down 2.4 %

Albany International stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Albany International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

