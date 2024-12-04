Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 2,192 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $2,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,973,153.18. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.