Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 350.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $332.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

