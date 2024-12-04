Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 593,772 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593,772 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 0.4% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $158,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

