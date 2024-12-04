Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.9% of Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 223.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Snowflake by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $176.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,278 shares of company stock valued at $42,512,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

