Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $10.72 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 20,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $4,725,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Shares of KKR opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average is $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

