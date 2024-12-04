Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $6.93 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $6,832,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

