Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $103,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TDC shares. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

