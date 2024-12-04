Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $30,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $2,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,048,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,761,103.25. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,821. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.