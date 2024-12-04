Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.96.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

AVY stock opened at $205.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $190.04 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.