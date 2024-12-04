Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $137,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 7.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after buying an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Doximity by 197.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

