Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $55,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $332.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.01 and a 200-day moving average of $318.35. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

