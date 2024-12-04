Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,743,000 after buying an additional 236,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,166,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 514,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.90 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

