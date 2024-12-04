Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dutch Bros by 537.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 165.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 51,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,976. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 187.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

