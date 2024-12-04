Point72 Italy S.r.l. Invests $984,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after acquiring an additional 670,171 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

