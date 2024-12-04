Point72 Italy S.r.l. Takes $10.61 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.5% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after acquiring an additional 609,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 520,073 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,259,000 after acquiring an additional 451,862 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $197.23 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.