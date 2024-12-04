PointState Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,399 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

