Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 650,000 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. HashiCorp makes up about 0.8% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.54% of HashiCorp worth $37,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. This trade represents a 11.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $470,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,638.40. The trade was a 76.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,304 shares of company stock worth $11,177,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

