Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 143,037 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,037 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 54.0% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,850. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

