Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 9,800 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Credo Technology Group worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.27 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,638,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,481,112.50. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,552,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,058,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,633,748.44. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,337,321 shares of company stock worth $45,067,180. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

