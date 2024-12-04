Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Acquires 1,354 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 27.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 67.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,663,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $942,187,000 after buying an additional 1,884,153 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.48.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

